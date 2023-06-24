PM Modi meets Boeing CEO, invites to invest in Space manufacturing sector in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the final day of his States visit, attended a "HiTech Handshake" programme at the White House along with US President Joe Biden. During the event, PM Modi engaged in discussions with several Indian and American CEOs.

After the State luncheon on his final day of State visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had one-on-one interaction with top CEOs who joined him at the "Hi-Tech Handshake" programme, along with President Joe Biden. Exchanging a cordial handshake with each other, PM Modi met Boeing CEO David L. Calhoun. They had a discussion on Boeing’s greater presence in the aviation sector in India, including in the domain of Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) of aircrafts.

Boeing CEO praised PM Modi's vision for India's development and highlighted that "PM Modi does have a specific interest in aviation," which is a big vision.

"The most important takeaway is the PM's passion for India's development... He does have a specific interest in aviation, in aerospace. It is a big vision. I would like for India to play a significant role not just for India but for the region broadly. I think it's great when technologies & opportunities align with the vision a leader has for the country and that's where we are..," Boeing CEO said after meeting PM Modi.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that PM Modi also invited Boeing to invest in the Space manufacturing sector in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting United States on the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, had back to back events for three days. On the final day of his visit, PM Modi attended a "HiTech Handshake" programme at the White House along with US President Joe Biden.

During the "Hi-Tech Handshake" programme, Prime Minister Modi engaged in discussions with several Indian and American CEOs such as Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Reliance Industries Chairman & MD Mukesh Ambani, Zerodha & True Beacon Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath, and others.

"The coming together of talent & technology guarantees a brighter future," Modi said, at the event.

"India, US cooperation matters, not just for our own people but quite frankly to the whole world as our partnership is about more than the next breakthrough or the next deal as big as they may be. It is about tackling climate change, about exploring the universe, about lifting people out of poverty, preventing pandemics & giving our citizens real opportunity,” said US President Joe Biden.