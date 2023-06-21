PM Modi-led Yoga session at UN Headquarters sets Guinness World Record 

The event, held to celebrate 9th International Yoga Day witnessed the participation of representatives from around 185 countries, creating an unprecedented record for the most nationalities in a yoga session. During the yoga session led by yoga trainer Annalise Richmond Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the gathering practised several asanas.

The Yoga day celebration led Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York on Wednesday, June 21, has set a new Guinness World Record. The event, held to celebrate 9th International Yoga Day witnessed the participation of representatives from around 185 countries, creating an unprecedented record for the most nationalities in a yoga session.

PM Modi, who is currently on his maiden state visit to the United States at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, led the momentous event held at the UN Headquarters to celebrate the 9th International Yoga Day. The event witnessed the presence of top UN officials, diplomats, and prominent personalities.

During the session led by yoga trainer Annalise Richmond PM Modi and the gathering from several nationalities practised several asanas. The prime minister, wearing a customised white yoga T-shirt and trouser, thanked people for coming from far away to attend the celebration.

"I'm delighted to see you all. And I thank you all for coming. Friends. I'm told that almost every nationality is represented here today," Modi told the gathering.

He added, Yoga means to unite. Your coming together is another expression of Yoga. I have just paid respect to brave UN peacekeepers. Have asked for a new memorial to be built for them. As the largest troop contributing nation, we are grateful to every country contributing for this cause.

Yoga makes one physically fit, mentally calm and emotionally content. Yoga is a way of life, a way of mindfulness. A way to live with self, others and nature. May everyone be happy and healthy, he further said.

"Yoga is portable, it is flexible. It can be done in a group or can be self-taught. It is unifying and one for all ethnicities, culture. Yoga is truly universal," PM said.

Hollywood actor Richard Gere, Iyengar yoga exponent Deidra Demens, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and prominent American singer Mary Millben were among the eminent personalities who joined PM Modi for the unique yoga session at the UN Headquarters. Csaba Korosi, a Hungarian diplomat currently serving as the President of the 77th UN General Assembly, and Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General of the UN and Chair of the UN Sustainable Development Group were also present.

Also performing breathing exercises at the event were Vala Afshar, Vala Afshar, Chief Digital Evangelist at Salesforce; Jay Shetty, award-winning storyteller, podcaster, and former monk; Vikas Khanna, Indian chef and restaurateur; Mike Hayes, Chief Operating Officer of VM Ware, a cloud computing major; and Britt Kelly Slabinski, a highly decorated US Navy SEAL officer who has served in Afghanistan and Iraq and is a currently a consultant at LeadWright Enterprise.

Francisco D’Souza, founder & CEO, Recognize, a private equity; celebrated yoga instructors Colleen Saidman Yee, Rodney Yee, Deidra Demens, and Victoria Gibbs were also present on the lawns of the UN headquarters.

Christopher Tompkins, a scholar of South and Southeast Asian Studies at Berkeley University, California; Jahnavi Harrison, a British musician known for her mantra meditation music (kirtan); Kenneth Lee, community health chaplain at University Hospital, Newark; Travis Mills, a war veteran who lost all four limbs in Afghanistan and promotes yoga, meditation also performed yoga with Modi.

Also present at the UN headquarters were Jeffrey D Long, Professor of religion and Asian studies at Elizabethtown College, Pennsylvania; Seema Mody, a global markets reporter for CNBC; Zain Asher, prime time news anchor at CNN; Ricky Kej, three-times Grammy Award-winning music composer and environmentalist and American singers Falguni Shah and Millben also attended the yoga session among others.

