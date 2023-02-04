Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Joe Biden received an approval rating of 40 percent each and secured seventh and ninth positions, respectively. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak occupied the 13th spot with an approval rating of 30 percent.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been named the world's most popular leader for the second time in a row by a US-based global leader approval tracker Morning Consult. The survey showed PM Modi had an approval rating of above 75 percent of India's adult population. He is followed by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Swiss President Alain Berset among others.
“The latest approval ratings are based on data collected from January 26-31, 2023. Approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying by country,” the official website of the surveyor said.
Global Leader Approval: *Among all adultsModi: 78%López Obrador: 68%Albanese: 58%Meloni: 52%Lula da Silva: 50%Biden: 40%Trudeau: 40%Sánchez: 36%Scholz: 32%Sunak: 30%Macron: 29%Yoon: 23%Kishida: 21%*Updated 01/31/23https://t.co/Z31xNcDhTg pic.twitter.com/rxahbUCB0x— Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) February 2, 2023
As per the survey data, PM Modi's approval increased in recent days, standing at 79 percent in the third week of January.
PM Modi’s rating was highest on May 2, 2020, at 84 percent, and was the lowest on May 7, 2021, at 63 per cent, amid the second wave of COVID-19.
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was second on the list with an approval rating of 68 percent and Swiss President Alain Berset was in the third position with a rating of 62 percent.
Other popular leaders featured on the list include Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Joe Biden who received an approval rating of 40 percent each and secured seventh and ninth positions, respectively.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak occupied the 13th spot with an approval rating of 30 percent. French President Emmanuel Macron followed Sunak at the 17th spot with a rating of 29 percent.
The last three on the list are Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
Morning Consult conducts more than 20,000 daily online interviews globally, and in India, the sample represents the literate population.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published: Feb 4, 2023 6:10 PM IST
