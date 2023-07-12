PM Modi is guest of honour at Bastille Day parade — history, significance and celebrations of French national day

Bastille Day is celebrated with multiple events in France to commemorate the end of monarchy. A tri-service contingent of Indian Armed forces will also participate in the parade.

The National Day of France, also known as Bastille Day, is celebrated on July 14 every year. It is one of the most important days in the history of France as it commemorates the fall of Bastille fort on July 14, 1789, that marked the end of monarchy in the country.

This year, France is going all out to showcase French prowess in the world’s renowned boulevard, Champs Elysees in Paris, on Friday, July 14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received a special invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the Bastille Day parade as the guest of honour. A tri-service contingent of Indian Armed forces will also participate in the parade.

Bastille Day: History and Significance

French National Day or Bastille Day commemorates the fall of the Bastille fort on July 14, 1789, which symbolises the beginning of the French Revolution against the rule of the monarchy. The celebrations of the day started on the first anniversary of the storming of Bastille.

On July 14, 1790, the Feast of the Federations or the Fête de la Fédération was celebrated by the people to initiate the new era. Thousands of Parisians gathered at Champ de Mars to celebrate Charles-Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord, bishop of Autun.

It symbolises the sacrifices made for freedom, equality and democracy.

How is the day celebrated?

Bastille Day is celebrated with the traditional parades, fireworks and many other events. The day also sees a spectacular military parade, one of the oldest in Europe, at the venue in front of the French president, senior government officials and foreign dignitaries.