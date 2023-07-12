PM Modi is guest of honour at Bastille Day parade — history, significance and celebrations of French national day

2 Min Read
Bastille Day is celebrated with multiple events in France to commemorate the end of monarchy. A tri-service contingent of Indian Armed forces will also participate in the parade.
The National Day of France, also known as Bastille Day, is celebrated on July 14 every year. It is one of the most important days in the history of France as it commemorates the fall of Bastille fort on July 14, 1789, that marked the end of monarchy in the country.
This year, France is going all out to showcase French prowess in the world’s renowned boulevard, Champs Elysees in Paris, on Friday, July 14.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received a special invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the Bastille Day parade as the guest of honour. A tri-service contingent of Indian Armed forces will also participate in the parade.