PM Modi is guest of honour at Bastille Day parade — history, significance and celebrations of French national day

Bastille Day is celebrated with multiple events in France to commemorate the end of monarchy. A tri-service contingent of Indian Armed forces will also participate in the parade.
The National Day of France, also known as Bastille Day, is celebrated on July 14 every year. It is one of the most important days in the history of France as it commemorates the fall of Bastille fort on July 14, 1789, that marked the end of monarchy in the country.
This year, France is going all out to showcase French prowess in the world’s renowned boulevard, Champs Elysees in Paris, on Friday, July 14.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received a special invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the Bastille Day parade as the guest of honour. A tri-service contingent of Indian Armed forces will also participate in the parade.
Bastille Day: History and Significance
French National Day or Bastille Day commemorates the fall of the Bastille fort on July 14, 1789, which symbolises the beginning of the French Revolution against the rule of the monarchy. The celebrations of the day started on the first anniversary of the storming of Bastille.
On July 14, 1790, the Feast of the Federations or the Fête de la Fédération was celebrated by the people to initiate the new era. Thousands of Parisians gathered at Champ de Mars to celebrate Charles-Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord, bishop of Autun.
It symbolises the sacrifices made for freedom, equality and democracy.
How is the day celebrated?
Bastille Day is celebrated with the traditional parades, fireworks and many other events. The day also sees a spectacular military parade, one of the oldest in Europe, at the venue in front of the French president, senior government officials and foreign dignitaries.
The celebrations also include the Firemen’s Ball, which has become an essential part of Bastille Day since 1937. Firemen from different fire stations in Paris perform gymnastics demonstrations and small fireworks.
Recommended ArticlesView All
One in four jobs at high risk due to AI, finds OECD study — A look at changing skill needs
Jul 12, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Tax Talks | More access to cancer drug, moral tax on gaming — here's why the 50th GST council meeting triggered action
Jul 12, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Legal Digest | Tax administration smells rat in mind-boggling share premiums
Jul 12, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Healthy India | Ending AIDS by 2030 — know the emerging threats that may leave this goal unattainable
Jul 12, 2023 IST5 Min Read