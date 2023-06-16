India-US aim to strengthen economic ties, address global challenges during PM Modi's visit: Sources

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address a community event in Washington, D.C. on June 23. This will be his last event in his US Visit.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming state visit to the United States is expected to be filled with ceremonial events and substantive discussions, with both sides aiming to deepen their economic ties and address global challenges, according to sources on Friday, June 16.

The visit, scheduled from June 20 to June 26, holds significant potential for enhancing collaboration between the two nations in various sectors.

A key focus of the visit will be highlighting India's improved industrial ecosystem, which is now better equipped to align with the US industry. The Indian delegation, led by Prime Minister Modi, aims to convey the message that India is ready to strengthen its partnership with the US and encourage closer linking of supply chains in both traditional industries and new critical and emerging technologies.

To facilitate this, high-level meetings are planned between representatives of the United States and India.

These discussions will focus on simplifying regulatory frameworks and aligning standards to foster greater collaboration and trade.

As part of these efforts, global chip manufacturers are considering greenfield investments in India's semiconductor sector, potentially leading to significant announcements in the near future.

Furthermore, both countries are expected to announce collaborations in the areas of research, production, design, and standards for semiconductors. This step highlights the growing importance of semiconductor technology and signifies the commitment of India and the US to be at the forefront of innovation and technological advancement.

In addition to economic matters, the visit will also provide an opportunity for the two nations to discuss global geopolitical issues. The ongoing Ukraine and Russia war and its impact on developing countries will be a significant topic of discussion, as both India and the US are concerned about the implications of this conflict.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will also meet with representatives from both traditional companies and new-age companies.