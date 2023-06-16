India-US aim to strengthen economic ties, address global challenges during PM Modi's visit: Sources

2 Min(s) Read
Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address a community event in Washington, D.C. on June 23. This will be his last event in his US Visit.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming state visit to the United States is expected to be filled with ceremonial events and substantive discussions, with both sides aiming to deepen their economic ties and address global challenges, according to sources on Friday, June 16.
The visit, scheduled from June 20 to June 26, holds significant potential for enhancing collaboration between the two nations in various sectors.
A key focus of the visit will be highlighting India's improved industrial ecosystem, which is now better equipped to align with the US industry. The Indian delegation, led by Prime Minister Modi, aims to convey the message that India is ready to strengthen its partnership with the US and encourage closer linking of supply chains in both traditional industries and new critical and emerging technologies.