India-US aim to strengthen economic ties, address global challenges during PM Modi's visit: Sources

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address a community event in Washington, D.C. on June 23. This will be his last event in his US Visit.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming state visit to the United States is expected to be filled with ceremonial events and substantive discussions, with both sides aiming to deepen their economic ties and address global challenges, according to sources on Friday, June 16.

The visit, scheduled from June 20 to June 26, holds significant potential for enhancing collaboration between the two nations in various sectors.