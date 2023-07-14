Modi announces UPI expansion to France: enhancing payment options for Indian travelers

Speaking to a jubilant audience, PM Modi shared the exciting news, "I am delighted to announce that India and France have agreed to introduce UPI in France. In the coming days, starting from the iconic Eiffel Tower, Indian tourists will have the convenience of paying in rupees using UPI."

In a significant development for bilateral trade and tourism, India and France have agreed to enable the use of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in France. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his official visit to France, where he addressed the Indian community at the La Seine Musicale.

Speaking to a jubilant audience, PM Modi shared the exciting news, "I am delighted to announce that India and France have agreed to introduce UPI in France. In the coming days, starting from the iconic Eiffel Tower, Indian tourists will have the convenience of paying in rupees using UPI."

#WATCH | India and France have agreed to use UPI in France. In the coming days, it will begin from the Eiffel Tower which means Indian tourists will now be able to pay in rupees: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/kenzDkdbaS — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

The implementation of UPI in France marks a significant step towards promoting digital transactions and fostering closer economic cooperation between the two countries. With UPI's user-friendly and secure interface, Indian tourists will be able to make payments seamlessly, eliminating the need for currency exchange.

The Prime Minister's visit to France also provided an opportunity to commemorate the historical ties between the two nations. Modi paid tribute to the brave Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives while protecting France centuries ago. He mentioned the Punjab Regiment, which participated in the war on French soil, and highlighted their forthcoming participation in the National Day Parade.

Hundreds of years ago, Indian soldiers protecting the pride of France, were martyred on French soil while performing their duty. Punjab Regiment, one of the regiments that took part in the war here, is going to participate in the National Day Parade tomorrow: PM Modi, in Paris pic.twitter.com/fdKIY7gcMm — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

Recalling the emotional connect with the Indian diaspora, PM Modi said, "When I hear 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' abroad, I feel I have come home. The people-to-people connect forms the strongest foundation of the India-France partnership. As we face numerous challenges in the 21st century, the strategic partnership between our countries becomes even more crucial."

Prime Minister Modi's visit to France comes at a time when India's global significance is on the rise. He emphasised India's changing role on the world stage and highlighted the country's chairmanship of the G20, with the international community recognizing India's potential.

Furthermore, PM Modi expressed India's growing influence in areas such as climate change, supply chains, counter-terrorism, and counter-radicalism. He emphasized that the world is looking to India for leadership and solutions to these pressing global issues.

During his address, the Prime Minister also took pride in India's rich cultural heritage. "Tamil is the oldest language in the world. What could be a matter of bigger pride than the fact that the world's oldest language is Indian," he stated, highlighting the linguistic diversity and cultural richness of India.

In a nostalgic moment, PM Modi reminisced about his early years and mentioned his membership at the Alliance Française in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, nearly 40 years ago.

PM Narendra Modi speaks of him taking membership of Alliance Francais around 40 years back. Here is his membership card. pic.twitter.com/92J5QLAhGw — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

Furthermore, the Prime Minister announced the ongoing countdown for Chandrayaan-3, India's third moon mission, scheduled for launch on Friday. As he addressed the Indian diaspora in Paris, PM Modi expressed his delight, saying, "Today, as we launch each other's satellites, I am delighted to share that while I speak to you, the countdown for Chandrayaan-3 is underway in India."