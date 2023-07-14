Modi announces UPI expansion to France: enhancing payment options for Indian travelers

Speaking to a jubilant audience, PM Modi shared the exciting news, "I am delighted to announce that India and France have agreed to introduce UPI in France. In the coming days, starting from the iconic Eiffel Tower, Indian tourists will have the convenience of paying in rupees using UPI."
#WATCH | India and France have agreed to use UPI in France. In the coming days, it will begin from the Eiffel Tower which means Indian tourists will now be able to pay in rupees: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/kenzDkdbaS— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023
Hundreds of years ago, Indian soldiers protecting the pride of France, were martyred on French soil while performing their duty. Punjab Regiment, one of the regiments that took part in the war here, is going to participate in the National Day Parade tomorrow: PM Modi, in Paris pic.twitter.com/fdKIY7gcMm— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023
PM Narendra Modi speaks of him taking membership of Alliance Francais around 40 years back. Here is his membership card. pic.twitter.com/92J5QLAhGw— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks | Here's why angel tax going to be a game changer for inbound investments
Jul 13, 2023 IST6 Min Read
One in four jobs at high risk due to AI, finds OECD study — A look at changing skill needs
Jul 12, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Tax Talks | More access to cancer drug, moral tax on gaming — here's why the 50th GST council meeting triggered action
Jul 12, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Legal Digest | Tax administration smells rat in mind-boggling share premiums
Jul 12, 2023 IST4 Min Read