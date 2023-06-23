US to open one consulate each in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad

India will also be opening its consulates in Seattle and two other locations in the US, said Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan during a special briefing on PM Modi's first State visit to the US.

India will have two new US consulates, one in Bengaluru and one in Ahmedabad. "Both, India and the US have agreed that the latter will begin the process to open new consulates in India. Meanwhile, India will open its consulates in Seattle and two other places," Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra confirmed during a special briefing on PM Modi's first State visit.

A senior White House official on Thursday said the two new consulates are to boost people-to-people relationships. The official added that last year, the US issued a record 125,000 visas to students from India.

On another note , news agency Reuters reported quoting sources on Thursday that the Biden administration will make it easier for Indians to live and work in the United States, using this week's state visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help some skilled workers enter or remain in the country.

Indian citizens are by far the most active users of the US H-1B program and made up 73 percent of the nearly 4,42,000 H-1B workers in the fiscal year 2022.