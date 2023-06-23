Joe and Jill Biden host State dinner for PM Modi at White House

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are hosting a State dinner in honour of PM Modi at the White House. Around 400 guests have been invited to the event. According to The White House Historical Association, a state dinner is one of the grandest affairs of the White House and is a way to break bread with leaders of friendly nations.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House for the State dinner on June 22 evening (June 23 IST). Around 400 guests have been invited to the dinner

The guest list included Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Indra Nooyi, Anand Mahindra, Nikhil Kamath, Antony Blinken, Shantanu Narayen, Eric Garcetti, Kevin McCarthy, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai, Gina Raimondo, were among the early arrivals at the State dinner.

The US Presidents typically host a state dinner to honour a visiting head of government or reigning monarch. According to The White House Historical Association, a state dinner is one of the grandest affairs of the White House and is a way to break bread with leaders of friendly nations.

The state dinner and PM Modi’s state visit itself is a nod to New Delhi’s rise as America’s crucial global partner. The significance o f this event can be gauged by the fact that President Biden has only twice previously extended such an invitation in his term so far – to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and French President Emmanuel Macron.

A day prior to the dinner, First Lady Jill Biden had given a preview of what it would be like. Guests attending the state dinner will make their way across the South Lawn, with the pathway leading them to a beautifully decorated pavilion, she said. The saffron-coloured flowers hold cultural significance for India. Saffron is a vibrant shade that holds deep symbolism in Indian traditions. It represents courage, sacrifice, and the spirit of renunciation, embodying the rich heritage and values of the Indian people. The combination of greens and saffron creates a captivating tapestry of colours, reflecting the essence of the Indo-US partnership.

Jill Biden worked closely with renowned guest Chef Nina Curtis, White House Executive Chef Cris Comerford and White House Executive Pastry Chef Susie Morrison to craft the menu. The culinary team has crafted a menu that combines international flavours and top-notch ingredients. It features a range of tempting options.

Marinated millet, corn kernel salad, stuffed mushrooms and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake are on the menu for the 400 guests who have been invited.

The evening also promises to be a musical delight with Grammy award winner Joshua Bell and the acapella group Penn Masala taking the stage.