Joe and Jill Biden host State dinner for PM Modi at White House

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are hosting a State dinner in honour of PM Modi at the White House. Around 400 guests have been invited to the event. According to The White House Historical Association, a state dinner is one of the grandest affairs of the White House and is a way to break bread with leaders of friendly nations.

The guest list included Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Indra Nooyi, Anand Mahindra, Nikhil Kamath, Antony Blinken, Shantanu Narayen, Eric Garcetti, Kevin McCarthy, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai, Gina Raimondo, were among the early arrivals at the State dinner.

