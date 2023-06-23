Joe and Jill Biden host State dinner for PM Modi at White House

CNBC TV18
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 23, 2023 5:35:54 AM IST (Updated)

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are hosting a State dinner in honour of PM Modi at the White House. Around 400 guests have been invited to the event. According to The White House Historical Association, a state dinner is one of the grandest affairs of the White House and is a way to break bread with leaders of friendly nations.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House for the State dinner on June 22 evening (June 23 IST). Around 400  guests have been invited to the dinner

The guest list included Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Indra Nooyi, Anand Mahindra, Nikhil Kamath, Antony Blinken, Shantanu Narayen, Eric Garcetti, Kevin McCarthy,  Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai, Gina Raimondo, were among the early arrivals at the State dinner.
The US Presidents typically host a state dinner to honour a visiting head of government or reigning monarch. According to The White House Historical Association, a state dinner is one of the grandest affairs of the White House and is a way to break bread with leaders of friendly nations.
X