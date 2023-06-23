Watch | Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani attend State dinner at White House

2 Min Read
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani attended the State dinner at the White House on June 22. "It's a historic visit for both our countries," said Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted a State dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, June 22 evening (June 23 IST). Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and the Reliance Foundation founder and chairperson Nita Ambani were also among those attending the dinner.
Mukesh Ambani called the PM's first State visit a "historic" one for both countries — India and the US.
#WATCH | Mukesh Ambani & Nita Ambani arrive at the White House for the State Dinner@narendramodi @JoeBiden @PMOIndia #ModiInUSA #IndiaUSRelations #PMModiUSVisit #ModiUSVisit2023 #NarendraModi #HistoricStateVisit2023 #IndiaUSAPartnership #USWelcomesModi #CNBCTV18Digital pic.twitter.com/w7hHtVdWxg— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) June 23, 2023
The Bidens invited around 400 guests to the State dinner. The guest list also included Indra Nooyi, Anand Mahindra, Nikhil Kamath, Antony Blinken, Shantanu Narayen, Eric Garcetti, Kevin McCarthy, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai, Gina Raimondo, among others.
Note To Readers
Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.