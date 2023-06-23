Watch | Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani attend State dinner at White House

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani attended the State dinner at the White House on June 22. "It's a historic visit for both our countries," said Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted a State dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, June 22 evening (June 23 IST). Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and the Reliance Foundation founder and chairperson Nita Ambani were also among those attending the dinner.

Mukesh Ambani called the PM's first State visit a "historic" one for both countries — India and the US.