Watch | Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani attend State dinner at White House

Jun 23, 2023 8:44:16 AM IST
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 23, 2023 8:44:16 AM IST (Updated)

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani attended the State dinner at the White House on June 22. "It's a historic visit for both our countries," said Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted a State dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, June 22 evening (June 23 IST). Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and the Reliance Foundation founder and chairperson Nita Ambani were also among those attending the dinner.

Mukesh Ambani called the PM's first State visit a "historic" one for both countries — India and the US.
The Bidens invited around 400 guests to the State dinner. The guest list also included Indra Nooyi, Anand Mahindra, Nikhil Kamath, Antony Blinken, Shantanu Narayen, Eric Garcetti, Kevin McCarthy, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai, Gina Raimondo, among others.
Note To Readers

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

