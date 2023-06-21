Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first state official visit to the United States has garnered positive responses, with billionaire investor Ray Dalio expressing admiration for Modi's leadership and the transformative potential of India. Dalio acknowledged Modi as a reformer capable of driving significant changes, highlighting the enormous opportunities that lie ahead for India under his stewardship.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first official state visit to the United States has garnered significant attention and generated positive responses from various quarters. Since landing last night, PM Modi has had the opportunity to meet a diverse range of eminent personalities, including billionaire investor and hedge fund manager Ray Dalio.

Founder of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, Dalio exited the firm last year after announcing his retirement in October 2022. Today, after his meeting with the prime minister, Dalio expressed his admiration and optimism for India's future under Modi's leadership.

A respected figure in the investment world, Ray Dalio acknowledged the significance of PM Modi's tenure in terms of India's development and the potential for transformation that lies ahead.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a man whose time has come at the time that India’s time has come," Dalio said, signaling his confidence in India's ascent on the global stage.

Dalio went on to laud PM Modi as a "reformer" with the capacity to enact transformative changes.

For LIVE updates on PM Modi's visit to the United States, click here. For full coverage, track CNBC-TV18 here.

"The potential of India is enormous and you have now a reformer," Dalio said. "A radical reformer who has the ability to transform it and the popularity to transform it."

Under Modi's leadership, Dalio is of the opinion that India is positioned at a "crucial juncture" with a multitude of opportunities in its path.

"India and Prime Minister Modi are at a juncture in which there is going to create a tremendous opportunity... tremendous changes in India that are going to be really startling," Dalio said.

Tweeting about their interaction, PM Modi said that he urged his "friend" Ray Dalio to deepen investments in India. They two also talked about the reform trajectory of the Indian government, Modi said, echoing Dalio's statements.

Modi's visit to the United States and meeting with prominent leaders such as Dalio and Tesla CEO Elon Musk comes at another crucial juncture — a year before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

With semiconductors, a defence industrial roadmap and the GE-HAL deal on the table, PM Modi's visit to the US marks a significant milestone in the Indo-Pacific bilateral relationship.