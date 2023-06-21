Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first state official visit to the United States has garnered positive responses, with billionaire investor Ray Dalio expressing admiration for Modi's leadership and the transformative potential of India. Dalio acknowledged Modi as a reformer capable of driving significant changes, highlighting the enormous opportunities that lie ahead for India under his stewardship.

Founder of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, Dalio exited the firm last year after announcing his retirement in October 2022. Today, after his meeting with the prime minister, Dalio expressed his admiration and optimism for India's future under Modi's leadership.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets American investor Ray Dalio, in New York. pic.twitter.com/tBKMFj2s5L — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

A respected figure in the investment world, Ray Dalio acknowledged the significance of PM Modi's tenure in terms of India's development and the potential for transformation that lies ahead.