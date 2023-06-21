From Elon Musk to astrophysicist to academicians, here's what top leaders said after meeting PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the US for his first-ever state visit late Tuesday. Here's a list of business leaders and experts who he met with and what they said after holding discussions with him:

PM Modi arrived in the US for his first-ever state visit late Tuesday. Here's a list of business leaders and experts who met the prime minister and what they said after holding discussions with him:

1. Elon Musk

Twitter and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said he had a "great conversation" with meeting PM Modi in New York. Speaking with news agency ANI, Musk said he is a fan of PM Modi . "It was a fantastic meeting and I like him quite a lot," he added.

Musk lauded India for having "more promise than any large country in the world" and exuded confidence that "Tesla will be in India and we will do so as soon as humanly possible".

He added, "It is quite likely there will be a significant investment in India...I am planning to visit India next year. I would like to thank PM Modi for his support and hopefully, we will be able to announce something in the future..."

On the matter of free speech, Musk said, "Twitter does not have a choice but to obey local governments. If we don't obey local government laws, we will get shut down so the best we can do is to work close to the law in any given country, it is impossible for us to do more than that. We will do our best to provide free speech that is possible under the law."

2. Nassim Nicholas Taleb

After meeting PM Modi, Essayist and Statistician Professor Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, "I connect with the Prime Minister. We sat down, he mentioned Antifragile. We spoke about bouncing back from adversity, and about central risk-taking. It was wonderful. He commended India on the response to COVID-19 and how India "very efficiently" dealt with it, particularly with the food, the distribution and all of that".

3. Professor Paul Romer

"It was a great meeting. We talked about the importance of successful urban development. He understands these issues very well. PM articulated it very well that urbanisation is not a problem. It’s an opportunity. I take this as a slogan. India can show the way to the World on the authentication front with programs like Aadhaar," eminent economist and Nobel laureate Professor Paul Romer said after holding a meet with PM Modi.

The PM's discussions with Romer "touched upon India’s digital journey, including the use of Aadhar and innovative tools like Digilocker. Talks also covered various initiatives being undertaken by India for urban development."

4. American investor Ray Dalio

Co-founder of Bridgewater Associates Ray Dalio said India and Prime Minister Modi are at a juncture in which a lot of opportunities will be created. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a man whose time has come when India’s time has come. The potential of India is enormous and you have now a reformer who has the ability to transform and the popularity to transform," he said.

5. Neil De Grasse Tyson

PM Modi also met American astrophysicist, author, and science communicator Neil De Grasse Tyson. Tyson said he was "delighted to spend time in the company of a head of state who is as scientifically thoughtful as is Prime Minister Modi".

"I was delighted to hear about future programs that he has in mind. I'm quite sure I'm not alone when I say the potential for what India can accomplish knows no limits. So I see a very bright future for India," he added.

The two leaders exchanged views on inculcating scientific temperament among youth. "Discussed at length India’s rapid progress in space sector including various space exploration missions being undertaken by India," the MEA said. The PM also highlighted the potential of academic collaboration and private participation in space sector between India and the US under India’s National Space Policy.

6. Neeli Bendapudi

After meeting PM Modi, Neeli Bendapudi, President of Pennsylvania State University, said, "It was an incredible meeting. To have the opportunity to sit down with the Prime Minister and listen to his vision of how these two great democracies India and the United States can work together is truly inspiring."

7. Rattan Lal

Professor Rattan Lal (Academic) said he had a discussions with PM Modi about how agriculture can be a solution to climate change. "We hope that we will have an opportunity to serve India through the policy that PM Modi has," he said. He said it was an excellent meeting. "He (Modi) has made us very proud of being Indian," he said.

8. Falguni Shah

Grammy award-winning Indian-American singer Falu (Falguni Shah said, "It was so nice to see him, we have worked together for six months. He loved the album cover and the song. He said let's hope a lot of people benefit from the song and the cause is taken care of."

Who else PM Modi met on Tuesday?

1. US experts from the health sector

PM Narendra Modi held wide-ranging conversation with a group of leading US experts from the health sector. Discussion was held on "various matters pertaining to the domain of health including use of digital technologies for quality healthcare, greater focus on integrative medicine and better healthcare preparedness," the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

2. Think tank experts

In conversation with think tank experts, PM Modi spoke about developmental and geopolitical issues. The prime minister invited them to enhance their presence in India "as it embarks on its transformation during the Amritkaal".

3. US academics

He also interacted with a group of eminent US academics hailing from diverse fields of agriculture, marketing, engineering, health, science and technology.

"Talks focused on possibilities of enhancing research collaborations and two-way academic exchanges under India’s New Education Policy. Academics also shared perspectives and experiences from their respective areas of expertise," the MEA said in a series of tweets.