From Elon Musk to astrophysicist to academicians, here's what top leaders said after meeting PM Modi

By CNBCTV18.com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the US for his first-ever state visit late Tuesday. Here's a list of business leaders and experts who he met with and what they said after holding discussions with him:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with various think tank experts, Nobel laureates, health experts, economists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians and CEO of top companies in the US on Tuesday, covering a range of developmental, technological and geopolitical issues.

Follow PM Modi US Visit LIVE Updates here PM Modi arrived in the US for his first-ever state visit late Tuesday. Here's a list of business leaders and experts who met the prime minister and what they said after holding discussions with him: