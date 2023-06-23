PM Modi in US | Discrimination has no place in Indian democracy, says PM

PM Modi, responding to a reporter’s question following a joint statement with US President Joe Biden at the White House, said no Indian citizen is discriminated against on the basis of caste, creed, religion, or gender.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dismissed concerns that minority communities in India were being discriminated against. Modi, responding to a reporter’s question following a joint statement with US President Joe Biden at the White House, said no Indian citizen is discriminated against on the basis of caste, creed, religion, or gender.

“India is indeed a democracy. And, as President Biden also mentioned, for both India and America, democracy is in our DNA, democracy is our spirit. Democracy runs in our veins. We live democracy. And, our ancestors have actually put words to this concept, and that is in the form of our constitution,” Modi said.

"Our government has taken the basic principles of democracy, and on that basis, our constitution is made, and the entire country runs on that,” he said.

“Our constitution and our government have always proved that democracy can deliver. And when I say deliver, it is regardless of caste, creed, religion, and gender. There’s absolutely no space for discrimination,” Modi said.

“When we have accepted democracy, there’s absolutely no space for discrimination. That’s why India believes in moving ahead with everybody we trust, and everybody’s efforts. These are the foundational principles, which are the basis for how we operate and how we live our lives,” the prime minister added.

“In India, the benefits that are provided by the government are accessible to all, whoever deserves those, it is available to everyone. That’s why in India’s democratic values, there’s absolutely no discrimination; not on the basis of caste, creed, age, or any kind of geographic location,” Modi said.