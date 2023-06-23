CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsPM Modi in US | Discrimination has no place in Indian democracy, says PM

PM Modi in US | Discrimination has no place in Indian democracy, says PM

PM Modi in US | Discrimination has no place in Indian democracy, says PM
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 23, 2023 2:25:35 AM IST (Updated)

PM Modi, responding to a reporter’s question following a joint statement with US President Joe Biden at the White House, said no Indian citizen is discriminated against on the basis of caste, creed, religion, or gender.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dismissed concerns that minority communities in India were being discriminated against. Modi, responding to a reporter’s question following a joint statement with US President Joe Biden at the White House, said no Indian citizen is discriminated against on the basis of caste, creed, religion, or gender.
“India is indeed a democracy. And, as President Biden also mentioned, for both India and America, democracy is in our DNA, democracy is our spirit. Democracy runs in our veins. We live democracy. And, our ancestors have actually put words to this concept, and that is in the form of our constitution,” Modi said.
Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the intrinsic value of democracy in Indian society, highlighting the importance of the nation’s constitution, which encapsulates the principles upon which the country was founded. He emphasised that democracy is not merely a political system but a way of life that permeates every aspect of Indian society.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X