Diamond, gold and silver — Here are the gifts Modi gave the Bidens during his first US state visit

A 7.5-carat diamond, silver coconut, a gold coin — Here's a look at the gifts exchanged between PM Narendra Modi and First Lady Jill Biden during the prime minister's maiden state visit to the United States.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded the second day of his US visit at the White House, hosted for a private dinner by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. There, the three of them exchanged gifts including a 7.5-carat green diamond that Modi gave Jill Biden. Here's all that was exchanged:
What did Modi give the Bidens?
- A lab-grown 7.5-carat green diamond: The solitaire reflects the chemical and optical properties of an earth-mined diamond which is also eco-friendly. Eco-diversified resources like solar and wind power were used in the making of the diamond. The government described it as a "beacon of responsible luxury" which symbolises 75 years of freedom and sustainable international relations.
- A Kashmiri papier mâché box: The green diamond is housed in a Kalamdani, which is a Kashmiri style of papier mâché box. It involves sakthsazior i.e. the meticulous preparation of paper pulp, and naqqashi, where skilled artisans paint elaborate designs.
- A sandalwood box handcrafted in Jaipur: Handcrafted in Jaipur, the box is made of sandalwood sourced from Mysore, Karnataka. It is intricately carved with flora and fauna patterns. It also contains an idol of Lord Ganesh, a diya (oil lamp), a copper plate and silver boxes that contain "das danam" or 10 donations
- A first edition copy of "The Ten Principal Upanishads": A 1937 English translation by WB Yeats of Shree Purohit Swami's book was given by Modi to Biden. It was published by M/s Faber and Faber Ltd of London and printed at the University Press Glasgow. The translation and collaboration between the two authors occurred throughout the 1930s and it was one of the final works of Yeats.
What is the sandalwood box Modi gave to the Bidens?
- An idol of Lord Ganesh: Handcrafted by a family of 5th-generation silversmiths from Kolkata, the idol is of a Hindu deity considered the destroyer of obstacles and is worshipped first among all gods
- A silver diya: Also handcrafted by artisans from the family of 5th-generation silversmiths in Kolkata, this oil lamp occupies a sacred space in every Hindu household.
- 'Das danam' or 10 donations: As part of the Sahasra Poorna Chandrodayam celebration, 10 donations or das danam are given. These were included in the sandalwood box.
What are the 10 donations or 'das danam' that Modi gave Biden?
- Ghee or clarified butter from Punjab
- Handwoven textured tussar silk cloth from Jharkhand
- Long-grained rice from Uttarakhand
- Gud or jaggery from Maharashtra
- Handcrafted silver coconut from West Bengal instead of a gaudaan (cow donation)
- Piece of sandalwood from Mysore instead of bhudaan (land donation)
- Til or white sesame seeds from Tamil Nadu as tildaan (sesame seed donation)
- 24K pure gold coin from Rajasthan as hiranyadaan (gold donation)
- 99.5% pure silver coin from Rajasthan as Raupyadaan (silver donation)
- Lavan or salt from Gujarat as lavandaan (salt donation)
What did the Bidens give Modi?
- A handmade, antique American book galley from the early 20th Century
- A vintage American camera
- An archival facsimile print of George Eastman’s patent of the first Kodak camera
- A hardcover book of American wildlife photography
- A signed, first edition copy of “Collected Poems of Robert Frost.”
First Published: Jun 22, 2023 11:32 AM IST
