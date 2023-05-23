PM Modi in Sydney: When and where to watch his address

PM Modi reached Australia after wrapping up his Papua New Guinea visit. He will be in the country from May 22 to May 24 as a guest of the Australian government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Sydney on Monday for his three-day visit to Australia. PM Modi is set to hold a bilateral meeting with his Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese today in the final part of his three-nation visit. This is his second visit to Australia as the Prime Minister. PM Modi is expected to make an address. People can catch all the updates on CNBCTV18’s live blog.

PM Modi reached Australia after wrapping up his historic Papua New Guinea visit and he will be in the country from May 22 to May 24 as a guest of the government.

On his arrival, PM Modi was received by Australian counterpart PM Anthony Albanese, the Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell and along with other Australian officials.

PM Modi is expected to address the Indian diaspora at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena on Tuesday.

As per the Australian government's statement, PM Modi's visit is furthering the discussion of the Australia-India Annual Leaders' Summit which was held in March this year. The discussions at the recent G7 Summit, as well as Quad Leaders' meeting in Hiroshima over the weekend, will also be furthered during his visit.

ALSO READ |

On his arrival, PM Modi got a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora as he interacted with them in Sydney.

People had gathered outside a hotel in Sydney to welcome the Prime Minister.

The Indian Diaspora also dressed up and chanted slogans while waiting to welcome PM Modi in Sydney.

At the bilateral meeting, the leaders of the two nations will discuss trade and investment, including efforts to boost trade through a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement between the two countries.

They will also discuss efforts to strengthen people-to-people links, renewable energy, defence and security cooperation, as per the official statement released by the Australian government.

Discussions regarding maritime security and how to build a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific together, will also take place.

Further, PM Modi will also interact with Australian business leaders who are looking to take the opportunities discussed during the Australia-India CEO forum, held in March in Mumbai.

During the visit, PM Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese also attended a community event in Sydney to celebrate Australia's dynamic and diverse Indian diaspora, the official statement added.