PM Modi in Sydney: When and where to watch his address

By CNBCTV18.com May 23, 2023 1:21:25 PM IST (Published)

PM Modi reached Australia after wrapping up his Papua New Guinea visit. He will be in the country from May 22 to May 24 as a guest of the Australian government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Sydney on Monday for his three-day visit to Australia. PM Modi is set to hold a bilateral meeting with his Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese today in the final part of his three-nation visit. This is his second visit to Australia as the Prime Minister. PM Modi is expected to make an address. People can catch all the updates on CNBCTV18’s live blog.

PM Modi reached Australia after wrapping up his historic Papua New Guinea visit and he will be in the country from May 22 to May 24 as a guest of the government.
On his arrival, PM Modi was received by Australian counterpart PM Anthony Albanese, the Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell and along with other Australian officials.
