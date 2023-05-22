PM Modi stresses on boosting ties with Papua New Guinea in talks with counterpart and governor general

PM Narendra Modi, who is on his maiden visit to Papua New Guinea, arriving on Sunday, would be hosting a key summit between India as well as 14 Pacific island countries to boost bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday separately held talks with James Marape, his Papua New Guinea counterpart, and the island nation's governor general Bob Dadae, and stressed on the importance of strengthening the partnership between both countries across sectors.

Modi, who is on his maiden visit to Papua New Guinea, arriving on Sunday, would be hosting a key summit between India as well as 14 Pacific island countries to boost bilateral relations.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, in a tweet, said, "PM Narendra Modi arrives at the iconic APEC House located on the shores of Ela Beach in Port Moresby. Warmly welcomed by PM James Marape. The two leaders will co-host the FIPIC III Summit, fostering regional cooperation.