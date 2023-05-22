FIPIC Summit III top developments: PM Modi lays out plan to boost partnership with Pacific Island countries

The Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) is a multinational grouping that was developed in 2014 for the cooperation between India with the 14 Pacific Island nations. PM Modi chaired the FIPIC Summit III with his Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape at Port Moresby. These are the top developments from his maiden visit to Papua New Guinea:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Papua New Guinea on Sunday night on his maiden visit. He co-hosted the FIPIC Summit III with his Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape on Monday morning at Port Moresby..
The Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) is a multinational grouping that was developed in 2014 for the cooperation between India with 14 Pacific Island nations, which include Papua New Guinea, Cook Islands, Marshall Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Micronesia, Samoa, Niue, Palau, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Tuvalu and Tonga.
The first FIPIC Summit was held in November 2014 in Fiji, while the second one was held in Jaipur in August 2015.
At the FIPIC III Summit, PM Modi laid out a 12-step action plan to boost the India's partnership with the Indo-Pacific island nations.
These are the top developments from PM Modi's visit to Papua New Guinea and the FIPIC III Summit:
#PM Modi stresses on boosting ties with Papua New Guinea in talks with James Marape and governor general
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday separately held talks with James Marape, his Papua New Guinea counterpart, and the island nation's governor general Bob Dadae, and stressed on the importance of strengthening the partnership between both countries across sectors.
#PM Modi and Papua New Guinea PM release Thirukkural in Tok Pisin language
Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the Thirukkural in the Tok Pisin language. He said Thirukkal is an iconic piece of work that provides valuable insights across various subjects.
#India is a reliable partner, says PM Modi
PM Modi said India considers it its responsibility to convey the global south's concerns, expectations and aspirations to the world via the G20. He said this was his effort in the last two days at the G7 Summit as well. Talking about the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister said the impact was most on the countries of the global south. He said he was happy India could stand by its friendly Pacific island countries in times of difficulty. He said for him, the 14 Pacific Islands are large ocean countries and not small island states.
#Pacific Island nations will rally behind India's leadership at global forums, says Papua New Guinea PM
Papua New Guinea's prime minister James Marape, who is co-hosting the FIPIC III Summit, said all the countries present at the event come from a shared history of being colonised, a history which holds the countries of the global south together. He thanked PM Modi for assuring him in the bilateral meeting that as India hosts G20 this year it will advocate on the issues that the global south faces. Marape said the nations are victims of global powerplay and PM Modi is the leader of the global south. He said the Pacific Island nations will rally behind India's leadership at global forums.
#PM Modi's 12-step action plan to propel India's partnership with Indo-Pacific nations
Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs, in a Twitter post, shared PM Modi's 12-step action plan, saying, "It will fulfills the developmental aspirations of the people of the region and consolidate shared vision of a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific."
The 12-step action plan includes:
#PM Modi conferred with highest honour of Fiji
The Fiji prime minister conferred Indian PM Narendra Modi with the Companion of the Order of Fiji— the country's highest honour — in recognition of his global leadership.
#Papua New Guinea confers Companion of the Order of Loguhu on PM Modi
Papua New Guinea too conferred its Companion of the Order of Logohu to PM Modi for championing the unity of the Pacific Island nations as well as spearheading the cause of the global south. Quite a few non-residents of Papua New Guinea have got this award, so far.
First Published: May 22, 2023 11:02 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Energy security — an academic's take on why nuclear can't be a loner at the G20’s people-centric energy transition agenda
May 21, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Coach Soch: Investment winter in startup world — here's what the impacts of high valuation and limited cheap funds are
May 20, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Beyond Binaries: Sidda vs DK— here's what the new dawn of power in Karnataka has in store for Congress
May 19, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Are retirement mutual funds better than SCSS for long-term investing?
May 19, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read