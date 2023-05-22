FIPIC Summit III top developments: PM Modi lays out plan to boost partnership with Pacific Island countries

The Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) is a multinational grouping that was developed in 2014 for the cooperation between India with the 14 Pacific Island nations. PM Modi chaired the FIPIC Summit III with his Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape at Port Moresby. These are the top developments from his maiden visit to Papua New Guinea:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Papua New Guinea on Sunday night on his maiden visit. He co-hosted the FIPIC Summit III with his Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape on Monday morning at Port Moresby..

The Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) is a multinational grouping that was developed in 2014 for the cooperation between India with 14 Pacific Island nations, which include Papua New Guinea, Cook Islands, Marshall Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Micronesia, Samoa, Niue, Palau, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Tuvalu and Tonga.

The first FIPIC Summit was held in November 2014 in Fiji, while the second one was held in Jaipur in August 2015.