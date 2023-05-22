English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsFIPIC Summit III top developments: PM Modi lays out plan to boost partnership with Pacific Island countries

FIPIC Summit III top developments: PM Modi lays out plan to boost partnership with Pacific Island countries

FIPIC Summit III top developments: PM Modi lays out plan to boost partnership with Pacific Island countries
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 22, 2023 11:08:49 AM IST (Updated)

The Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) is a multinational grouping that was developed in 2014 for the cooperation between India with the 14 Pacific Island nations. PM Modi chaired the FIPIC Summit III with his Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape at Port Moresby. These are the top developments from his maiden visit to Papua New Guinea:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Papua New Guinea on Sunday night on his maiden visit. He co-hosted the FIPIC Summit III with his Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape on Monday morning at Port Moresby..

The Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) is a multinational grouping that was developed in 2014 for the cooperation between India with 14 Pacific Island nations, which include Papua New Guinea, Cook Islands, Marshall Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Micronesia, Samoa, Niue, Palau, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Tuvalu and Tonga.
The first FIPIC Summit was held in November 2014 in Fiji, while the second one was held in Jaipur in August 2015.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X