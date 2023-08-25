PM Modi in Greece while the nation's northeast province fights a fire that has entered the fifth day | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome during his one-day visit to Greece on Friday, August 25. PM Modi paid tribute to the Tomb of Unknown Soldiers in Athens and he will hold talks with the European nation’s top leadership to strengthen bilateral ties. The Indian Prime Minister’s visit to Greece comes at a time when the country is battling one of the worst wildfires, reportedly the largest ever recorded in the European Union.

Firefighters in Greece battled against winds and scorching conditions on Thursday as they fought to control a series of wildfires that have been blazing for days in the northeastern part of the country and on the outskirts of the capital, Athens.

Firefighters in the country’s northeast province of Evros battled a blaze that was spreading over the area for the fifth day.

The wildfires, intensified by strong winds and dry weather, have left 20 people dead over the past week. According to the Washington Post, 18 of the deceased were migrants, including two minors aged 10 to 15, who were suspected to have crossed the border with Turkey. The lifeless bodies of these migrants were discovered by firefighters near a burned-out shack in a forested area in northeastern Greece.

Greece's Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister, Vassilis Kikilias, pointed to instances of arson as the cause behind some of the fires near Athens.

During a televised statement, Kikilias expressed his outrage, stating, “Some ... arsonists are setting fires, endangering forests, property and above all human lives. What is happening is not just unacceptable but despicable and criminal.” Kikilias disclosed that within a mere four-hour span, nine fires were deliberately ignited in the Avlona region, situated in the northern foothills of Mount Parnitha, near the Greek capital.

According to a BBC report, police made 79 arson arrests over wildfires ravaging the country.

The situation escalated as firefighting forces from across Greece and even neighbouring European countries rallied to combat the widespread blazes. In a single day, it was reported that Wednesday saw firefighters grappling with 99 separate fires across the nation. Among the most severe was a six-day-long fire in the Alexandroupolis area in the northeast, which necessitated multiple evacuations, including that of the city's general hospital.

Meanwhile, PM Modi met Greek President Katerina N Sakellaropoulou in Athens. The day-long visit of PM Modi marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 40 years. PM Modi will hold talks with the top leadership of the European nation to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Prior to his arrival in Greece, PM Modi was on a three-day visit to South Africa to attend the 15th BRICS Summit. On the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, he held one-on-one meetings with several global leaders.