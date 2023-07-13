PM Modi leaves for official visit to France — Check schedule for July 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for France on an official visit today, July 13. He will also make a stop-over in UAE on July 15 for another official visit to Abu Dhabi. Check his schedule for today here:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for France on Thursday morning. He will reach Paris around 4pm IST and will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Orly airport.

He is visiting the country from July 13 to 14 on the official invitation of France President Emmanuel Macron.

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of our strategic partnership. Rooted in deep trust and commitment, our two countries cooperate closely across various domains including defence, space, civil nuclear, blue economy, trade, investment, education, culture and people to people ties. We also work together on regional and global issues," PM Modi said in a statement, ahead of his departure.

The Prime Minister will be meeting other French leaders as well such as Elisabeth Borne, Gerard Larcher and Yael Braun-Pivet. He will also meet the Indian community in France as well as leading CEOs from both countries.

From Paris, the PM on July 15 will travel to Abu Dhabi, UAE for an official visit. "Last year, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and I agreed on a Roadmap on the future of our partnership, and I look forward to discussing with him how to further deepen our ties," the PM said in a statement.

UAE is also hosting the COP 28 later this year. "I also look forward to exchanging views on strengthening global cooperation towards accelerating climate action to facilitate the energy transition and implementation of the Paris Agreement. I am confident that my visit to UAE will usher in a new chapter in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," the PM said.

Events lined up for today:

4pm IST: PM will land in Paris

7.30pm IST: PM will arrive at the Senate and meet the President of the Senate Gerrad Larcher

8.45pm IST: PM Modi will meet his French counterpart Elisabeth Borne

11pm IST: PM Modi will address an Indian community event at La Seine Musicale

12.30am IST (July 14): The PM will reach Elysee Palace for a private dinner hosted by Macron.