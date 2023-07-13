PM Modi leaves for official visit to France — Check schedule for July 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for France on an official visit today, July 13. He will also make a stop-over in UAE on July 15 for another official visit to Abu Dhabi. Check his schedule for today here:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for France on Thursday morning. He will reach Paris around 4pm IST and will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Orly airport.

He is visiting the country from July 13 to 14 on the official invitation of France President Emmanuel Macron.

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of our strategic partnership. Rooted in deep trust and commitment, our two countries cooperate closely across various domains including defence, space, civil nuclear, blue economy, trade, investment, education, culture and people to people ties. We also work together on regional and global issues," PM Modi said in a statement, ahead of his departure.