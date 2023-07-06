PM Modi in France: Emmanuel Macron's diplomatic adviser meets NSA Ajit Doval ahead of visit

PM Modi is scheduled to embark on an official trip to France next week, during which he will attend the Bastille Day military parade on July 14. The Bonne-Doval meeting has set the stage for discussions between the Indian PM and French President Macron.

Emmanuel Bonne, the diplomatic adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron, engaged in extensive discussions with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Thursday (July 6) in Delhi in preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to France.

The prime minister is scheduled to embark on an official trip to France next week, during which he will attend the Bastille Day military parade on July 14. Bastille Day, celebrated annually on July 14, commemorates the national day of France. In May, the Ministry of External Affairs announced that Modi would participate in the parade as a guest of honour, while an Indian Armed Forces contingent would also take part.

In anticipation of Modi's visit, Bonne arrived in Delhi and held talks with Doval to solidify the bilateral agenda and political outcomes. Reports from the Hindustan Times suggest that Bonne may even meet with the prime minister before departing for France.

While the Indian government has remained discreet regarding the visit, Bonne and Doval's meeting has set the stage for discussions between PM Modi and French President Macron.

The visit comes at a time when France is in the thick of riots and protests over the death of a 17-year-old boy.

India and France share a close alliance based on their common interests in combating terrorism and ensuring security in the Indo-Pacific region. The two countries enjoy deep political ties, to the extent that France refrains from providing weapons or platforms to India's adversaries in the northern and western neighbourhoods.

In a gesture of collaboration, France has offered to co-develop and manufacture high-thrust engines in India for the future twin-engine combat aircraft developed by DRDO.

Additionally, France has expressed willingness to construct Scorpene submarines for other countries at Mazagon Dockyards Limited (MDL), aiming to prevent the current facility from stagnating due to a lack of orders, as it has successfully completed the Kalveri-class submarines under Project 75.

Furthermore, the French have proposed manufacturing high-end missiles and loitering ammunition in India under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.

While the Indian government has yet to make a final decision, the Indian Navy has recommended the acquisition of 26 Rafale-Maritime jet fighters (including eight trainers) for the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

This procurement is expected to follow the government-to-government (G2G) route, as the aircraft was tested alongside US-made F-18 fighters at the Goa shore-based testing facility last year.

However, a decision on this matter may be delayed as INS Vikrant is currently undergoing refitting at Cochin Shipyard.