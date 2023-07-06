PM Modi in France: Emmanuel Macron's diplomatic adviser meets NSA Ajit Doval ahead of visit

PM Modi is scheduled to embark on an official trip to France next week, during which he will attend the Bastille Day military parade on July 14. The Bonne-Doval meeting has set the stage for discussions between the Indian PM and French President Macron.
Emmanuel Bonne, the diplomatic adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron, engaged in extensive discussions with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Thursday (July 6) in Delhi in preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to France.
The prime minister is scheduled to embark on an official trip to France next week, during which he will attend the Bastille Day military parade on July 14. Bastille Day, celebrated annually on July 14, commemorates the national day of France. In May, the Ministry of External Affairs announced that Modi would participate in the parade as a guest of honour, while an Indian Armed Forces contingent would also take part.
In anticipation of Modi's visit, Bonne arrived in Delhi and held talks with Doval to solidify the bilateral agenda and political outcomes. Reports from the Hindustan Times suggest that Bonne may even meet with the prime minister before departing for France.