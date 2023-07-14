CNBC TV18
PM Modi France visit LIVE | Indian Army contingent march in Bastille Day Parade, Rafale jets perform flypast

PM Modi France visit LIVE | Indian Army contingent march in Bastille Day Parade, Rafale jets perform flypast
By CNBCTV18.com  Jul 14, 2023 2:30 PM IST (Updated)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Paris for a 2-day visit during which he is expected to sign the Rafale jets deal and has already introduced UPI in France. He began his second day on Friday, July 14, with the Bastille Day Parade as a guest of honour. Also on his schedule for today is a visit to the Louvre and Élysée Palace, along with interactions with several thought leaders. Catch LIVE updates on Modi in France here:

PM Modi France visit LIVE | Indian Army Punjab regiment joins Bastille Day parade

The Indian Army's Punjab Regiment marched along the Champs-Élysées during the Bastille Day parade in Paris, France, today. The contingent is being led by Captain Aman Jagtap. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a guest of honour.

Jul 14, 2023 2:33 PM

PM Modi France visit LIVE | Indian Armed Forces' Rafale jets perform flypast as PM Narendra Modi watches at the Bastille Day parade

Jul 14, 2023 2:31 PM

PM Modi France visit LIVE | 'Saare Jahaan se Achcha' plays as Indian Army contingent marches on Bastille Day

Jul 14, 2023 2:27 PM

PM Modi France visit LIVE | Bastille Day celebrations begin with pomp, a tribute to India and extra police to prevent new unrest

France is celebrating its national holiday Friday with whizzing warplanes and a grand Bastille Day parade in Paris -- and with more than 100,000 police deployed around the country to prevent a new outbreak of unrest in underprivileged neighbourhoods.

India is the guest of honour at this year’s Bastille Day parade, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to watch in the VIP tribune alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. About 240 Indian troops will lead the march down the Champs-Elysees before thousands of French forces, and French-made Indian warplanes will join the traditional flyby that wraps up the event. (AP)

Jul 14, 2023 2:16 PM

PM Modi France visit LIVE | French President Emmanuel Macron and French Chief of the Defense Staff General Thierry Burkhard discuss in the command car during the Bastille Day military parade on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Paris. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the guest of honour at the annual Bastille Day parade. (Image: AP)

PM Modi France visit LIVE | Indian Army contingent march in Bastille Day Parade, Rafale jets perform flypast
Jul 14, 2023 2:11 PM

Modi France visit LIVE | Bastille Day Parade begins

Jul 14, 2023 1:56 PM

PM Modi France visit LIVE | Day 2 begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Paris for a 2-day visit. He began his day on Friday, July 14, as a guest of honour at the Bastille Day Parade which is underway. To learn more about Bastille Day and its significance, read here. An Indian Army contingent will join the parade and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Next, around 4:30 pm, Modi will attend the lunch hosted by the National Assembly President Braun-Pivet. Thereafter, around 6:15 pm, he will meet various thought leaders. Around 8:30 pm, the prime minister will attend the ceremonial reception at Élysée Palace, which will be followed by delegation-level talks and a press statement. Around 10:30 pm, PM Modi will participate in India-France CEO Forum. Thereafter, at around midnight, he will visit Louvre Museum where he will also attend a Banquet dinner. This will be followed by PM Modi and President Macron viewing fireworks display at Eiffel Tower. For his entire schedule for day 2, click here.

Jul 14, 2023 1:53 PM
