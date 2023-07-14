PM Modi in France: Indian Armed Forces join Bastille Day celebrations | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined President Emmanuel Macron in celebrating French National Day, commemorating the historic Bastille Day, while a contingent of Indian armed forces marches in the parade, accompanied by Rafale fighter jets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday joined French President Emmanuel Macron for the Bastille Day parade as the guest of honour with an Indian tri-services marching contingent wowing crowds here during the French National Day celebrations.

Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) also joined the flypast on the occasion along with French jets.

For LIVE updates on Modi's visit to France, click here. For our full coverage, check here.

Marching to the tune of "Saare Jahan Se Achcha," the 269-member Indian tri-services contingent participated in the Bastille Day parade, which is the highlight of the day's celebrations. Contingents of the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and Indian Army marched in the parade.

The Indian Army's Punjab regiment participated in the parade and the contingent was led by Captain Aman Jagtap. Prime Minister Modi saluted the Indian contingent as it passed the dais where Macron, he and other dignitaries were seated.

Modi got the rare opportunity to join the parade as a guest of honour. He was joined by French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron. Throughout the parade, Macron was seen animatedly explaining to Modi the nuances of the traditional parade.

This day holds significance in French history as it marks the commemoration of the storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution in 1789.

Tweeting about the parade, Macron said that he was "proud" to welcome India as his guest of honour and that the event was a moment in history.

Replying to Macron's tweet, Modi said, "India, inspired by its centuries old ethos, is committed to doing everything possible to make our planet peaceful, prosperous and sustainable. 1.4 billion Indians will always be grateful to France for being a strong and trusted partner. May the bond deepen even further!"

Next, PM Modi will be hosted by the French president for a special lunch at the National Assembly Braun-Pivet at around 4.30 pm.