PM Modi in France: Indian Armed Forces join Bastille Day celebrations | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined President Emmanuel Macron in celebrating French National Day, commemorating the historic Bastille Day, while a contingent of Indian armed forces marches in the parade, accompanied by Rafale fighter jets.
VIDEO | Indian Air Force and Indian Navy contingents march during Bastille Day Parade in Paris. pic.twitter.com/PdfVYOPEdy— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 14, 2023
#WATCH | Indian Army's Punjab Regiment march along the Champs-Élysées during the Bastille Day parade in Paris, France. The contingent is being led by Captain Aman Jagtap. pic.twitter.com/PV24VTgHHo— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023
#WATCH | Indian Air Force's Rafales participate in the flypast at Bastille Day parade in Paris, France pic.twitter.com/uYG1TJxC7z— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023
A giant in world history, with a decisive role to play in the future, a strategic partner, a friend.We are proud to welcome India as our guest of honour at the 14 July parade. pic.twitter.com/bh6dwmHFRH— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 14, 2023
India, inspired by its centuries old ethos, is committed to doing everything possible to make our planet peaceful, prosperous and sustainable.1.4 billion Indians will always be grateful to France for being a strong and trusted partner. May the bond deepen even further! 🇮🇳 🇫🇷 https://t.co/E9wifWUap2— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2023
Recommended ArticlesView All
World View | China's bold approach in the Middle East — here's a closer look at this aggressive engagement
Jul 14, 2023 IST8 Min Read
Tax Talks | Here's why angel tax going to be a game changer for inbound investments
Jul 13, 2023 IST6 Min Read
One in four jobs at high risk due to AI, finds OECD study — A look at changing skill needs
Jul 12, 2023 IST3 Min Read