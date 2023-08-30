Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys a significantly favourable perception among Indians, with around 80 percent expressing a positive view of his leadership, according to the latest survey conducted by the PEW Research Center. The survey's findings also reveal that nearly seven in 10 Indians believe their nation's global standing has advanced in recent times.

Conducted between February 20-May 22, the survey engaged 30,861 adults across 24 countries, including in India. Beyond evaluating global opinions on PM Modi, the survey examined India's evolving global influence and Indian perspectives on other countries.

Modi popular in India, but mixed reviews abroad

The survey, which engaged diverse segments of the Indian population, shed light on the prevailing sentiments surrounding Prime Minister Modi

Approximately eight in 10 Indians have a favourable opinion of his leadership, with a notable 55 percent describing their view as "very favourable." In contrast, roughly one-fifth of the respondents held an unfavourable opinion of the PM.

However, worldwide, the opinions on PM Modi remained nuanced, with the survey indicating that about 40 percent of respondents expressed doubts in his ability to navigate global affairs effectively, while approximately 37 percent conveyed at least some confidence in his decision-making regarding international matters.

Positive global perception about India

The survey's release, coinciding with the approach of the G20 Summit , highlighted the generally positive perception of India worldwide. The report revealed that, on a global scale, a median of 46 percent of respondents held favourable views of India, with 34 percent expressing an unfavourable opinion.

Notably, the sentiment was most positive in Israel, where an impressive 71 percent reported a favourable perception of the country.

Indians more likely than others to believe India’s power is on the rise

Indians themselves overwhelmingly believed in their country's ascending global influence, with approximately seven in 10 asserting that India's prominence had grown in recent times.

In contrast, a 2022 survey across 19 countries found that only 28 percent shared the same perspective.

"In those 19 countries, respondents were most inclined to say that India’s influence had not changed much in recent years (48 percent median), but only 19 percent of Indians agree with this view. Indians are just as likely as those in other countries to think India’s influence has become weaker in recent years (13 percent vs. a 19-country median of 13 percent)," it said.