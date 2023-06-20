On August 9, 2021, Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to head the UNSC meeting. The meeting was attended by two presidents, of Russia and Kenya, two prime ministers, of India and Vietnam, and 10 ministers.

Ahead of his visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi signalled India's desire to be on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Modi has time and again called for changes to the UN and other international organisations to give representation to world's less affluent nations.

"There has to be an evaluation of the current membership of the council, and the world should be asked if it wants India to be there," Modi told the Wall Street Journal in an interview.

Besides, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Csaba Korosi backed India's candidacy for UNSC. In an exclusive interview to news agency ANI, Korosi said, "There is a notion among the member states that we need a better representative in Security Council, including those countries who have a larger responsibility for peace, larger responsibility for making well being for the people, and, of course, India among those who believe they can contribute to the well being of the world."