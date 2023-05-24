New Consulate in Bengaluru, attack on temples in Australia feature in PM Modi-Anthony Albanese talks

The bilateral talks took place a day after PM Modi addressed the Indian diaspora at a Sydney rally, which Albanese had also attended. Boosting economic cooperation is one of the major areas of talks.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced early Wednesday a new Australian Consulate General will be established in Bengaluru "which will help connect Australian businesses to India's booming digital and innovation ecosystem." Albanese made the announcement during the joint press briefing with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At the briefing, PM Modi invited Albanese and "all Australian cricket fans to India for the Cricket World Cup this year". He added, "At that time, you will also get to see the grand Diwali celebrations in India."

The joint press conference was held after PM Modi held talks with his Australian counterpart Albanese on Wednesday, focusing on boosting bilateral ties among both countries, including in areas of trade, investment, renewable energy and defence.

The issues of attacks on temples in Australia and activities of separatist elements also featured in the talks between PM Modi and Albanese. The Indian prime minister said that Albanese assured him "he will take strict actions against such elements in the future also."

PM Modi said the countries will not accept any elements that "harm the friendly and warm ties between the India-Australia relationship by their action or thoughts". The two leaders also witnessed the exchange of MoUs between the two countries, in Sydney.

Ahead of the talks, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Admiralty House.

The bilateral talks took place a day after PM Modi addressed the Indian diaspora at a Sydney rally, which Albanese had also attended. Boosting economic cooperation is one of the major areas of talk.

Last year, India and Australia finalised the Economic Cooperation Trade Agreement (ECTA) and it came into force in December last. The two sides are now working on the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA). Earlier, officials said the two prime ministers will also deliberate on the situation in the Indo-Pacific.

"Australia and India share a commitment to a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Together we have an important role to play in supporting this vision," Albanese said on Monday. Modi and Albanese also discussed ways to strengthen people-to-people links, renewable energy, and defence and security cooperation.

In June 2020, India and Australia elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership and signed a landmark deal for reciprocal access to military bases for logistics support. The Mutual Logistics Support Agreement (MLSA) allows the militaries of the two countries to use each other's bases for repair and replenishment of supplies, besides facilitating the scaling up of overall defence cooperation.

In August last year, four Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets and two C-17 heavy-lift aircraft of the Indian Air Force joined a 17-nation air combat exercise in Australia.

