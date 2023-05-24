PM Modi holds talks with Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese

The bilateral talks took place a day after PM Modi addressed the Indian diaspora at a Sydney rally, which Albanese had also attended. Boosting economic cooperation is one of the major areas of talks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Wednesday, focusing on boosting bilateral ties among both countries, including in areas of trade, investment, renewable energy and defence.

Ahead of the talks, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Admiralty House.

