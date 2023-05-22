PM Modi to arrive in Sydney today, Australian PM says honoured to host him on official visit

Australian PM Anthony Albanese in a statement said he is honoured to host PM Modi on his official visit to Australia, after getting an extremely warm welcome earlier this year in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Sydney, Australia later today, after departing from Papua New Guinea, where he hosted the FIPIC Summit III.

Ahead of his two-day visit, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he is looking forward to welcoming PM Modi.

The Australian government said PM Modi's visit to the country is building on Australia-India Annual Leaders' Summit that was held in March this year and discussions at the recent G7 Summit as well as Quad Leaders' meet in Hiroshima over the weekend

The Australian PM in a statement said he is honoured to host PM Modi on his official visit to Australia, after getting an extremely warm welcome earlier this year in India.

The Australian government in the press release said PM Modi and Albanese would be discussing maters regarding trade and investment as well as find ways to boost trade between Canberra and New Delhi via a comprehensive economic cooperation agreement.

The leaders will also be focusing on boosting renewable energy, boosting people-to-people links and measurers to bolster security and defence cooperation would also be discussed.

Other discussions will include issues regarding maritime security as well as how to build a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Albanaes said that India and Australia share a commitment to a stable, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific. He added that together, they have have important role to play to support this vision.

The press release added that PM Modi would be meeting with Australian business leaders to discuss ways to drive the growing trade and investment relationship of Australia with India.

The Australian business leaders are also looking at discussing how to take the opportunities from the Australia-India CEO forum that was held in March in Mumbai.

PM Modi and Albanese would also be attending a community event in Sydney to celebrate the dynamic and diverse Indian diaspora, which Australia described as a core part of its multi-cultural community.

Albanese added that as friends and partners, the relationship between both countries has never been closer. He said he is looking forward to celebrating Australia's vibrant Indian community with PM Modi in Sydney.

