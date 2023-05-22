English
PM Modi to arrive in Sydney today, Australian PM says honoured to host him on official visit

By CNBCTV18.com May 22, 2023 2:52:41 PM IST (Published)

Australian PM Anthony Albanese in a statement said he is honoured to host PM Modi on his official visit to Australia, after getting an extremely warm welcome earlier this year in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Sydney, Australia later today, after departing from Papua New Guinea, where he hosted the FIPIC Summit III.

Ahead of his two-day visit, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he is looking forward to welcoming PM Modi.
The Australian government said PM Modi's visit to the country is building on Australia-India Annual Leaders' Summit that was held in March this year and discussions at the recent G7 Summit as well as Quad Leaders' meet in Hiroshima over the weekend
