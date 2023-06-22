CNBC TV18
PM Modi arrives in Washington to hold bilateral talks with President Joe Biden

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 22, 2023 12:15:16 AM IST (Published)

Modi arrived here from New York where he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters earlier in the day to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived Washington DC on Wednesday after leading a historic Yoga session day at the UN Headquarters earlier in the day. PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with President Joe Biden and address a joint session of the US Congress in the capital city.

Following his touchdown in Washington, PM Modi was greeted with a magnificent Guard of Honour at Joint Base Andrews. The Prime Minister, who was wearing a raincoat, stood for the national anthem of the two countries. Subsequently, he made his way to the prestigious Willard InterContinental Hotel.
Indian diaspora members braved rain to welcome Modi at Freedom Plaza in Washington. Some of the community members staged cultural programmes including 'Garba' and other folk dances outside the hotel in Washington DC where Modi will stay.
