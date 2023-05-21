PM Modi arrives in Papua New Guinea, to host summit with 14 Pacific island nations on Monday

Papa New Guinea's prime minister James Marape received PM Modi at the airport, where the former touched his feet as a mark of respect.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Papua New Guinea on Sunday. This is his maiden visit and he will also be hosting a key summit between India and 14 Pacific island countries on Monday to boost bilateral ties.

PM Modi arrived in Papua New Guinea from Japan, where he was attending the G7 summit and held bilateral meetings with quite a few world leaders.

Modi's visit to Papua New Guinea on the second leg of his three-nation tour is the first ever by any Indian prime minister.