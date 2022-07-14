Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will virtually attend the first I2U2 Leader’s summit today along with Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid and UAE’s President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Until last year, the meetings were held on foreign ministerial level, however, this will be the meeting of the group with the heads of states. In this meeting of the group that is often called the ‘West Asian Quad’, topics like the Russia-Ukraine war, Iran nuclear deal, rising inflation and food prices will be discussed.

What does I2U2 stand for?

A senior US administration official had earlier said that new grouping ‘I2U2’ means ‘I2’ for India and Israel and ‘U2’ for the US and UAE, reported First Post.

Background

Earlier in October 2021, the foreign ministers of the four countries met and conceptualised this grouping of India, Israel, the US and the UAE.

What’s the agenda of the I2U2 meeting?

As per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement, the leaders joining the meeting virtually, will “discuss joint projects as well common areas of mutual interest to help strengthen the economic partnership in investment and trade of the respective regions and beyond.”

The aim of ‘the West Asian Quad’ meeting is to work on joint investments in six mutually identified areas which are space, health, water, energy, food security and transportation.

The meeting aims to encourage investments and mobilise expertise from the private sector to help in promoting the development of critical emerging and green technologies, improving infrastructure, low carbon development pathways, and public health.

Importance of the meeting and India’s role

The meeting is one of the key dividends of the Abraham Accord under which the ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates normalised.

The leaders will discuss the possible joint projects within the framework of I2U2. The potential joint projects can serve as a model for economic cooperation and create opportunities for businesspersons and workers.

In this grouping, the role of India is as a facilitator and moderator in ensuring issues are resolved with Iran through wisdom and negotiations, as per Indian diplomat, Zikrur Rahman, reported the Hindustan Times.

There is no military angle and the members of the group are pushing a constructive agenda focused on the economy and infrastructure projects, as per the report.