Boeing 737 with 132 people onboard crashes in China's Guangxi; casualties unknown

A plane with as many as 132 people onboard crashed in China on Monday, according to reports. The number of casualties is unknown as yet.

A Boeing 737 aircraft of China Eastern Airlines was on its way from Kunming to Guangzhou when it had an "accident" in the Guangxi region that caused a fire in the mountains, according to Reuters. Rescue teams have been dispatched to the accident site.

According to Flightradar24, the cause of the crash of the plane, a 6-year-old 737-800 aircraft, is unknown.

The CAAC said the aircraft lost contact over the city of Wuzhou. It had 123 passengers and nine crew on board. State media said earlier there were 133 people on board.

"The CAAC has activated the emergency mechanism and sent a working group to the scene," it said in a statement.

The flight departed the southwestern city of Kunming at 1:11 p.m. (0511 GMT), FlightRadar24 data showed. The flight-tracking ended at 2:22 pm. (0622 GMT) an altitude of 3225 feet with a speed of 376 knots. It had been due to land in Guangzhou, on the east coast, at 3:05 pm (0705 GMT).

With inputs from Reuters