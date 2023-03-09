Piyush Goyal, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to relaunch commercial dialogue

The US-India Commercial Dialogue will be held on March 10. The last India-USA Commercial Dialogue was held in February 2019 but couldn't be held later due to multiple factors.

India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will relaunch the commercial dialogue between the two countries with a focus on resilient supply chains.

As per sources to CNBC-TV18, the US delegation could seek greater focus on ease of doing business and policy predictability.

This is because the US companies have reservations related to digital technology trade and the proposed digital competition law. Moreover, interoperability of standards and compatibility is a big issue for the US government.

As per the information, the US delegation could convey that India's testing and accreditation in telecom or semiconductors must be in line with global standards and that for supply chains to move to India, compatibility of standards is a must.

Additionally, both countries are set to launch a semiconductor partnership initiative.

The US-India dialogue is a cooperative undertaking encompassing regular government-to-government meetings to be held in conjunction with private-sector meetings.