Piers Morgan quits British TV program after Meghan comments Updated : March 10, 2021 01:39 PM IST Morgan, 55, said Monday on Good Morning Britain during a discussion about Meghan's revelations that "I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she says. I wouldn't believe her if she read me a weather report," he said, adding the duchess had sparked an onslaught against the royal family. Published : March 10, 2021 01:39 PM IST