Piers Morgan quits British TV program after Meghan comments

Updated : March 10, 2021 01:39 PM IST

Morgan, 55, said Monday on Good Morning Britain during a discussion about Meghan’s revelations that ”I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she says.
I wouldn't believe her if she read me a weather report,” he said, adding the duchess had sparked an onslaught against the royal family. 
