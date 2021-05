Photo story: Clashes continue in Jerusalem as Israel-Palestine tensions soar

Tension had been building for weeks during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, amid clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinian protesters prompting international concern that events could spiral out of control. Pictured here: Family and friends of Yehuda Guetta carry his covered body during his funeral service in Jerusalem. Guetta, 19, wounded in a drive-by shooting attack in the West Bank early this week died from his injuries. Pictured here: Worshippers chant slogans and wave Hamas flags during a protest against the likely evictions of Palestinian families from the homes, after the last Friday prayers of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem. (Image: AP)