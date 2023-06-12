Mayon volcano in the Philippines continues to ooze lava, around 13,000 people evacuated

The Mayon volcano in the Philippines has been spewing lava since last week. Evacuations began over the weekend. At least 13,000 people have been evacuated, so far, and more are likely.
At least 13,000 people in northeast Philippines have been evacuated as the the Maynon volcano continues to ooze lava, according to multiple media reports.
The country's most famous volcano began spewing lava last week. However, evacuations started over the weekend after the volcanic activity intensified. People living in 6km radius or 'permanent danger zone' of the volcano fled to shelters.
It is likely that more people will be evacuated if the volcano intensifies further in the coming days, BBC quoted the country's chief volcanologist Teresito Bacolcol as saying.
As part of a five-tier system which forecasts the levels of threat of an explosive eruption, the volcano is under the third highest warning at present. It is erupting, however at a slower pace, with the lava oozing out of the volcano from the crater, scientists said, BBC reported.
The Mayon volcano is one of the most active volanoes in the country. In the past few weeks it has grown restive with more frequent earthquakes occurring and rocks falling from its craters.
