Mayon volcano in the Philippines continues to ooze lava, around 13,000 people evacuated

The Mayon volcano in the Philippines has been spewing lava since last week. Evacuations began over the weekend. At least 13,000 people have been evacuated, so far, and more are likely.

At least 13,000 people in northeast Philippines have been evacuated as the the Maynon volcano continues to ooze lava, according to multiple media reports.

The country's most famous volcano began spewing lava last week. However, evacuations started over the weekend after the volcanic activity intensified. People living in 6km radius or 'permanent danger zone' of the volcano fled to shelters.

It is likely that more people will be evacuated if the volcano intensifies further in the coming days, BBC quoted the country's chief volcanologist Teresito Bacolcol as saying.