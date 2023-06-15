Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hits near Hukay in Philippines

Philippines | The epicenter of the earthquake was near Hukay and about 75 miles below the surface.
A deep earthquake has shaken part of the Philippines, southwest of the capital, but there were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties.
The 6.2 magnitude earthquake Thursday morning was near Hukay and about 75 miles below the surface. Deep quakes are often widely felt with less potential to cause damage at the surface.
Hukay is about 87 miles from Manila. Disaster management officials said there were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries but an assessment was ongoing.
(Edited by : Radhika Hitkari)
