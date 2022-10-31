Homeworld news

Philippines death toll from storm Nalgae rises to 98

Philippines death toll from storm Nalgae rises to 98

1 Min(s) Read

By Reuters  IST (Published)

Mini

Nalgae, which has made landfall five times, is this year's second-most deadly cyclone to hit the Philippines, which sees an average of 20 tropical storms annually.

The Philippines has recorded 98 deaths from flooding and rain-induced landslides after tropical storm Nalgae barrelled across the country over the weekend, with 63 people reported missing, the nation's disaster agency said on Monday.

Recommended Articles

View All

NPS subscribers can now invest up to 75% in equity — Here's what it means

IST2 Min(s) Read

COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Big Tech Tumble: Why giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google are having a rough year

IST6 Min(s) Read

It said that some 69 people were injured. Earlier it said that half of the deaths were recorded in the southern autonomous region of Bangsamoro, where 10 people were reported missing, the agency said in a bulletin.
Damage to infrastructure due to heavy rains and strong winds was initially estimated at 384 million pesos ($6.62 million).
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who is scheduled on Monday to conduct aerial inspections of submerged villages in Cavite province, near the capital Manila, has expressed shock over the number of deaths particularly in Maguindanao province in the Bangsamoro region.
Nalgae, which has made landfall five times, is this year's second-most deadly cyclone to hit the Philippines, which sees an average of 20 tropical storms annually.
The weather bureau forecast Nalgae would leave the Philippines later on Monday.
(Edited by : Sangam Singh)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Philippines

Previous Article

South Korea Halloween crush: Witnesses say 'it was like a hell'

Next Article

Workers leave biggest iPhone plant to escape COVID-19 curbs